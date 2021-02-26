Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RAACU) Shares Up 19.8%

Shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) shot up 19.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $13.84. 5,660,742 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,888% from the average session volume of 284,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAACU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000.

There is no company description available for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp.

