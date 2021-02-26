Reviewing Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) & Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cohen & Steers and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers 28.26% 58.44% 33.41% Sculptor Capital Management 1.22% 74.87% 9.89%

Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cohen & Steers and Sculptor Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sculptor Capital Management 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cohen & Steers presently has a consensus target price of $79.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.24%. Sculptor Capital Management has a consensus target price of $22.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.73%. Given Cohen & Steers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than Sculptor Capital Management.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.9% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cohen & Steers and Sculptor Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers $410.83 million 7.50 $134.62 million $2.57 25.10 Sculptor Capital Management $597.35 million 1.93 $7.05 million $3.11 6.68

Cohen & Steers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sculptor Capital Management. Sculptor Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohen & Steers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats Sculptor Capital Management on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

