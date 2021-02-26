Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPAI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.89.

RPAI stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.