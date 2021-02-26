Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 492,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

RPAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.89.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

