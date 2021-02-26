Resource Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Resource Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Resource Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 739,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,049,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $427.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

