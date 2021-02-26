Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ovintiv (OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/25/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Ovintiv was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Ovintiv was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $18.50 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

1/15/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ovintiv is an independent exploration and production (E&P) operator with an attractive oil and gas production portfolio in three major North American unconventional basins: Montney, Anadarko and the Permian. Following the Newfield acquisition in 2019, the company has achieved a higher liquids focus, greater scale and cost synergies. Ovintiv has done a commendable job of cutting its expenses in a disciplined manner, which should boost free cash flow generation. Ovintiv’s cash flows will also receive downside protection from attractive oil and gas hedges. But similar to other E&P names, lower commodity price realizations have dragged down the company’s earnings and revenues. Focus on multiple acreages and a high debt level are the other negatives in the Ovintiv story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

OVV traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 34,815 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,659,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 3,902.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 599,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 584,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 759.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 140,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

