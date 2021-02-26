Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.91 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.00 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

SIVB stock traded down $11.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $511.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,581. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $550.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $479.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.08.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,592. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

