Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Standard Motor Products, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Standard Motor Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $932.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,202,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,502 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 584,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 98,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 109,707 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 304,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.