Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.54.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

