Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86-$1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $500-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.50 million.Repligen also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.86-1.94 EPS.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $5.74 on Friday, hitting $212.81. 4,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 252.52, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.80.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.