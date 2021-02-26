Rent-A-Center Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,086 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 807% compared to the average volume of 230 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,672,000 after purchasing an additional 668,852 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $54.79 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

