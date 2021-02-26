Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. Rent-A-Center updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.55 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.00-$5.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.79. 1,327,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,500. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

