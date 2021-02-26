Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) PT Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $58.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.