Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Gap Up to $8.85

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $10.01. Renren shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 616 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Renren at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

