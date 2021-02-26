Renaissance Oil Corp. (ROE.V) (CVE:ROE) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Renaissance Oil Corp. (ROE.V) (CVE:ROE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.15, but opened at C$0.14. Renaissance Oil Corp. (ROE.V) shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 47,431 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$44.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About Renaissance Oil Corp. (ROE.V) (CVE:ROE)

Renaissance Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and Mexico. It holds interests in the Mundo Nuevo block covering an area of 27.7 square kilometers; TopÃ©n block covering an area of 25.3 square kilometers; and Malva block, including an area of 21.2 square kilometers located in Chiapas, Mexico.

