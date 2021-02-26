Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC.AX) (ASX:RWC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC.AX) (ASX:RWC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.51.
About Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC.AX)
