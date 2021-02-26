Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $112.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.72. 5,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,702. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $142.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day moving average of $107.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

