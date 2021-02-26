Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 186.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,587 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 262,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 78,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 150,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.16.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

