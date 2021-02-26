REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $904,715.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,059 shares of company stock worth $6,600,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

