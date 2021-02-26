Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Raised to $47.50

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $47.50 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on REG. Truist raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.58.

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,994. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.64, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 779,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,491,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,690,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $2,188,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Regency Centers by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

