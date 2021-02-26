Reef (REEF) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $122.52 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $93.35 million and $122.52 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reef has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00054140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.40 or 0.00704967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00029851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00035088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00058962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00039566 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

