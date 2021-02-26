RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Trading Down 13.3%

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) fell 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.79. 883,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 659,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $413.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.