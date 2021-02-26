ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $126.68 million and $1.61 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,218.27 or 1.00269735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00036863 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $216.73 or 0.00460228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.68 or 0.00838120 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00289144 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00117452 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002141 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.