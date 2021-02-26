Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of RDEIY opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

