Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

RBGLY opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

