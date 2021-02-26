Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (HCG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE: HCG):

2/25/2021 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00.

2/19/2021 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

2/9/2021 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00.

1/25/2021 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$42.00.

1/4/2021 – Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$30.00.

Shares of HCG traded down C$1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 158,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,991. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.67 and a 12 month high of C$33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 9.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.77.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

