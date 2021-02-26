RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Stock Position Lowered by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in RealPage were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RealPage by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in RealPage by 437.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in RealPage by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RP opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average is $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.08 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RP has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

