RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.65. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 23,290 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCMT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

