RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.65. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 23,290 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCMT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.87.
RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
