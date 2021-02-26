Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%.

RYAM traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.04. 772,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

