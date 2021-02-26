Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.74.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $24.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

