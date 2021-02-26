Raymond James Raises ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target to $245.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $218.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.66. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $158.01 and a 12 month high of $236.51.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,490,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,930 shares of company stock worth $18,529,125. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

