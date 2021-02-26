Raymond James Increases Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $95.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fastly from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.93.

FSLY traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $72.75. The company had a trading volume of 52,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.72. Fastly has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,405 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $207,128.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,361,843.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,372 shares of company stock valued at $17,705,844. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 7.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Fastly by 34.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 62.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

