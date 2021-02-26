Raymond James Cuts EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target to $55.00

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,730. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after acquiring an additional 78,997 shares in the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

