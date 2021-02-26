Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
DND has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.
About Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO)
Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.
