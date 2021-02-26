Raymond James Analysts Give Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) a $40.00 Price Target

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been assigned a $40.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.68% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on BLDP. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

BLDP stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

