Ravencoin Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $278.14 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.67 or 0.00484916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00065505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00053675 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.64 or 0.00702854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00029785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006442 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,216,730,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

