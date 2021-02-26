Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Stock Position Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Raven Industries worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 366.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,407,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 45.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 95,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 122.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. Analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

