RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft’s (RAA) Sell Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €460.00 ($541.18) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($541.18) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €460.00 ($541.18) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €509.30 ($599.18).

RAA opened at €715.00 ($841.18) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €793.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €694.66. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

