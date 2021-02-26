Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAIFY opened at $5.29 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

