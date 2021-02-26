QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital cut their target price on QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

QUIK stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $82.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Pease bought 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,244.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $21,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.