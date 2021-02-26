Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

