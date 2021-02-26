Quaterra Resources Inc. (QTA.V) (CVE:QTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.15

Shares of Quaterra Resources Inc. (QTA.V) (CVE:QTA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 443691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.81 million and a PE ratio of -22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 20.38, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About Quaterra Resources Inc. (QTA.V) (CVE:QTA)

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur and Yerington properties; and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Bear, Wassuk, and Butte Valley properties located in Nevada, as well as holds an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaterra Resources Inc. (QTA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaterra Resources Inc. (QTA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.