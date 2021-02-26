Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX) Trading Up 1.3%

Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 475.90 ($6.22) and last traded at GBX 475.90 ($6.22). Approximately 642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 435,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470 ($6.14).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of £228.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 440 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 376.63.

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Poland, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the United States. The company operates through two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; real-time alerts; and customized tracking solutions and services.

