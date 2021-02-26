Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

