Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,007 shares of company stock worth $1,633,156 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Shares of MXIM opened at $91.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

