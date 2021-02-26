Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

SAGE stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.18. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. Equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

