Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 278.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $317,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 107.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 18,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $213.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.08 and its 200-day moving average is $184.32. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,250 shares of company stock worth $24,368,830. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

