Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 6,581 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 130.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT stock opened at $152.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $156.51. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.35.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.