Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

