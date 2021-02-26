Quantinno Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ossiam grew its position in Gartner by 229.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Gartner by 136.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

IT opened at $177.86 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $191.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

